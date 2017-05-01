[WATCH] The Chainsmokers Gave A High School The Greatest Gift Of All…..A Surprise Performance

The Chainsmokers made an appearance at HHS prom. How was your prom? @TheChainsmokers pic.twitter.com/Y8nQ84Hfjo — Jenna Gorsage (@JennaGorsage) April 30, 2017

The Chainsmokers had quite the after-party when their show in Hartley, Illinois was finished as they decided to stumble across the street to find Huntley High School’s prom and crash it!

As you can probably already imagine, the high schoolers lost their minds as some of the biggest people in music decided to make a surprise visit to their prom and perform their biggest hit “Closer.”

During the prom, The Chainsmokers posted to Twitter stating that “it was across the street from our arena show, so why not :)”