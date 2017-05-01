[WATCH] The Greatest Rapper In The Game Makes A Surprise Appearance During The Weeknd’s Concert

#kendricklamar just lit up @theweeknd's show at the Forum!!! A post shared by REAL923 (@real923la) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

The Weekend took a stop in Los Angeles for his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour and delivered the perfect surprise guest for the city of Los Angeles; Kendrick Lamar. Not only is Kendrick Los Angeles’s favorite rapper with his intense ties to Compton, but I don’t think you can name a rapper in the game that is hotter than Kendrick Lamar right now.

So The Weekend played the hot hand during his concert and brought out Kung Fu Kenny to do their collaboration “Sidewalks” from the Starboy album. Kendrick then followed that up by blessing the audience in attendance by performing his hit single “HUMBLE.”