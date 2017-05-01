[WATCH] Travis Scott Had His Fans Jumping Off Buildings To Join In On His Mosh Pit

One of the most underrated aspects in music is the ability music has to have a person go absolutely insane for an individual artist because they love their music so much. So people buy their merchandise with their names on it and hang their posters up around their room. other fans jump off buildings during their concerts because apparently they can’t contain themselves when they hear Travis Scott’s music.

No one drives their fans crazy like Travis Scott as his fans were acting like wild maniacs during his concert in NYC this weekend by jumping off the 3rd floor straight into the mosh pit. Travis Scott was calling for his fans to join in on the mosh pit, but I don’t think he even thought his fans were crazy enough to willingly jump off the third floor, straight into the mosh pit.

You can check out these lunatics in the video above!