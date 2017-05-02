10 Best Things That Happened At The 2017 Met Gala

Here are some things you need to know about the Met Ball/Met Gala. Cause to be honest- this thing is fancy AF and I didn’t really know what the MET GALA was so FYI the Met Ball or Met Gala is is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Sooooo…basically the PROM for fancy peeps and celebs! 😉
Here are the 10 best things that happened at this year’s Met Gala:
- Jennifer Lopez was stunning in a frosty blue Valentino beautiful dress!
2. Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Smith’s son, showed up holding a handful of his own bleached dreadlocks. He said that he brought his chopped dreads along as his date because he couldn’t bring his sister. Awwww???? LOL.
3. Rihanna killed it with this huge and colorful dress by Comme des Garçons. I don’t even know how to pronounce that guys. Hahahaha.
4. Ooooh! Lala Anthony- Carmelo’s soon to be ex wife showed up looking gorgeous and wearing rings on EVERY single finger EXCEPT her ring finger where her wedding ring USED to be! OKAYYYYYY
Screaming @ Lala having rings on every finger but one https://t.co/K33s7jVv7h—
Social Justice Mage (@InejAlina) May 02, 2017
- Zoe Kravitz wore an Oscar de la Renta dress made out of REAL roses. Beautiful!
6. Selena Gomez was caught whispering “I love you” into The Weeknd’s ear ❤ AAAAND this was their FIRST red carpet together! Awwww.
Couple of the night goes to… @selenagomez + @theweeknd. Literal #goals! 😍 . . . . . . . #theweeknd #selenagomez #themet #metgala #metgala2017 #metball #metball2017 #redcarpet #style #ootd #styleinspo #outfitinspo #gowns #coach #stuartvevers #thecostumeinstitutebenefit #baegoals #relationshipgoals #celebcouples
6. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s EX showed up right after in a revenge worthy fishnet bodysuit showing us allllll the goods and pretty much letting The Weeknd know what’s he’s missing out on! 😉
7. Yesterday we reported the story about Zayn being in a wheelchair right now and wondering if he’d be attending the Met Ball with his GF Gigi Hadid. Well HE DIDN’T. But Gigi still killed it as always!
8. Kanye also did not attend with Kim Kardashian West. Reports say that he’s not ready to face the paps since his mini meltdown in November.
9. Diddy was TIRED AF apparently hahahah and chilled as his longtime girlfriend WERKED the cams!
And 10. Kylie Jenner did the most non-met gala ish thing and took a HUGE met gala selfie in THE BATHROOM! That’s always where the best things, best talks and BEST PICS happen! LOVE IT!