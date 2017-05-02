10 Best Things That Happened At The 2017 Met Gala

Here are some things you need to know about the Met Ball/Met Gala. Cause to be honest- this thing is fancy AF and I didn’t really know what the MET GALA was so FYI the Met Ball or Met Gala is is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Sooooo…basically the PROM for fancy peeps and celebs! 😉

Here are the 10 best things that happened at this year’s Met Gala:

Jennifer Lopez was stunning in a frosty blue Valentino beautiful dress!

You're never fully dressed without a smile… #metball2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

#MetGala2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

2. Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Smith’s son, showed up holding a handful of his own bleached dreadlocks. He said that he brought his chopped dreads along as his date because he couldn’t bring his sister. Awwww???? LOL.

@c.syresmith brought his dreads to the Met Gala. Photo: Neilson Barnard/@gettyimages A post shared by HYPEBEAST Music (@hypebeastmusic) on May 2, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

Bruh. A post shared by C U L T U R ED UP (@culturedup) on May 2, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

3. Rihanna killed it with this huge and colorful dress by Comme des Garçons. I don’t even know how to pronounce that guys. Hahahaha.

Creativity is the Greatest Rebellion #MetGala2017#Rihanna#badgalriri#art #bestdressed#metgala#fashion#stlye #ifancibeauty A post shared by @ifancibeauty on May 2, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

4. Ooooh! Lala Anthony- Carmelo’s soon to be ex wife showed up looking gorgeous and wearing rings on EVERY single finger EXCEPT her ring finger where her wedding ring USED to be! OKAYYYYYY

Screaming @ Lala having rings on every finger but one https://t.co/K33s7jVv7h—

Social Justice Mage (@InejAlina) May 02, 2017

Unbreakable 🖤#metgala A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on May 1, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Zoe Kravitz wore an Oscar de la Renta dress made out of REAL roses. Beautiful!

Thank you @oscardelarenta for making me this beautiful dress. ( ps yAwl the flowers on the top of the dress are REAL ROSES 🌹) @fernandogarciam1205 @tokibunbun @ajmukamal @ninapark @nikkinelms A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on May 2, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

6. Selena Gomez was caught whispering “I love you” into The Weeknd’s ear ❤ AAAAND this was their FIRST red carpet together! Awwww.

Love was in the air at the 2017 #MetGala. Last night marked a milestone for @selenagomez and @theweeknd as the couple made their official red carpet debut. Tap the link in our bio for more. Photographed by @coreytenold. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on May 2, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

6. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s EX showed up right after in a revenge worthy fishnet bodysuit showing us allllll the goods and pretty much letting The Weeknd know what’s he’s missing out on! 😉

@alexanderwangny giving it❤️thank you for being my super date ❤️👑💋 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 2, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

#bellahadidstyle #bellahadid #metgala2017 #fashionweek 🌟👏 A post shared by MODA -TARZ – FARKLI RENKLER 🙌 (@tarztutkusuu) on May 2, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

7. Yesterday we reported the story about Zayn being in a wheelchair right now and wondering if he’d be attending the Met Ball with his GF Gigi Hadid. Well HE DIDN’T. But Gigi still killed it as always!

I'm just in love with her outfit 😻✨ A post shared by Gigi & Bella 👑👑 (@gigiandbellalove) on May 2, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

8. Kanye also did not attend with Kim Kardashian West. Reports say that he’s not ready to face the paps since his mini meltdown in November.

Stepping up into the MET like…. I have the best glam team! ❤️💄💋 thank you @makeupbymario @michaelsilvahair A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

9. Diddy was TIRED AF apparently hahahah and chilled as his longtime girlfriend WERKED the cams!

#metgala she made me fall on stairs! And I love it A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on May 2, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

I was getting tired so I laid down on the stairs!!! #METGALA A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on May 1, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

#Mood 😏 Like no other #diddy A post shared by Trina 🍷 (@chickonthescene) on May 2, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

And 10. Kylie Jenner did the most non-met gala ish thing and took a HUGE met gala selfie in THE BATHROOM! That’s always where the best things, best talks and BEST PICS happen! LOVE IT!