Another Mythical Drink Takes Starbucks By Storm

May 2, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Mermaid Frappuccino, Starbucks, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Looks like Starbucks had so much fun making a boatload of money off the Unicorn Frappuccino that they are taking advantage of another mythical creature to name one of their fairy tale-like drinks after.

The Mermaid Frappuccino is the latest phenomenon to reach to Starbucks and according to Starbucks Secret Menu’s website, the drizzle calls for “eight pumps of white mocha sauce, three pumps toasted coconut syrup, three heaping scoops of matcha.”

That is a lot of effort for just one drink at Starbucks, but when it brings in the type of cashflow the Unicorn Frappuccino bought in, baristas all around the country better get their arms ready to start pumping!

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live