Another Mythical Drink Takes Starbucks By Storm

Looks like Starbucks had so much fun making a boatload of money off the Unicorn Frappuccino that they are taking advantage of another mythical creature to name one of their fairy tale-like drinks after.

The Mermaid Frappuccino is the latest phenomenon to reach to Starbucks and according to Starbucks Secret Menu’s website, the drizzle calls for “eight pumps of white mocha sauce, three pumps toasted coconut syrup, three heaping scoops of matcha.”

That is a lot of effort for just one drink at Starbucks, but when it brings in the type of cashflow the Unicorn Frappuccino bought in, baristas all around the country better get their arms ready to start pumping!