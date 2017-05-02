Brawl Breaks Out On Flight From Tokyo to L.A. (VIDEO)

May 2, 2017 12:32 PM
This happened onboard All Nippon Airlines (ANA) right before take off.

“He was cool up until a few minutes before he started hitting the guy,” Corey Hour, the passenger who recorded the fight, told CNN about the man in the red shirt, who instigated the fight.

Not sure how this dude got back on the plane for round 2, It sucks for the other guy in the video, who was just chilling in his seat. You can hear babies crying in the video. The passengers ended up having their flight delayed by 90 minutes because of this incident. Traveling already isn’t fun, then this??????  NO WAY, JOSE!

