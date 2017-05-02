High School Senior Brings Harvard Acceptance Letter As Prom Date

Couldn't find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17 💕🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vIw2524wXu — • (@prizxillas) April 30, 2017

No woman NEEDS a man, especially if you are a woman who just got accepted into Harvard University!

For 17-year-old Priscilla Samey, not having a date to the biggest dance of her high school career wasn’t a heartbreaking event. Instead, Samey took her Harvard University acceptance letter to the dance. So what if the boys in her class didn’t accept her, apparently Harvard and six other Ivy League schools did.

I’m not sure what type of boys go to that school, but when you look the way Priscilla does and are smart enough to be accepted into Harvard, then you got to think these boys are both blind and stupid…..but then again, not many guys can compete with a Harvard acceptance letter either.