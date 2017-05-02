McDonald’s Creates French Fry Fork – The Frork!

McDonald’s refuses to quit satisfying customers. It started with the Big Mac that has sold millions, to date. Then there was the McFlurry, that changed the way we looked at M&M’s forever. And now, we have the frork, which is as ridiculous as it sounds.

The Frork is a fork that is made of french fries. The purpose of the Frork is to assist customer when eating the new Signature Crafted Recipe burgers. The burgers have a tendency to overflow with toppings, and the Frork is used to mop up those droppings, with a french fry broom.

The fast food giant produced an infomercial style “hot to” on the Frork. Now customers can maximize on every single calorie packed bite.