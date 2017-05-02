San Diego Chargers Fan Goes Above and Beyond To Shun The New Los Angeles Team

Right now the city of San Diego is dealing with a terrible break-up, where their significant football team, not only left the city, but is now residing in the rival city up north – Los Angeles.

Every Sunday, the city will be reminded of the heartbreak they had to endure and watch Philip Rivers, the man the city fell in love with, throw touchdowns in a city that doesn’t deserve him. So naturally, some SAN DIEGO Charger fans out there are going to be extremely salty about the break-up.

One man may be saltier than most, as he is willing to go to extreme measures to show his displeasure for Dean Spanos (Owner of the Chargers) and the NFL for orchestrating the move and allowing it to happen.

The man goes by “SD Sign Guy” and his grand scheme is to begin a GoFundMe page that will support billboards around the L.A. stadium before the first game, that are anti-NFL and anti-Dean Spanos. SD Sign Guy says this isn’t just about the city of San Diego, but also St. Louis and Oakland, both have recently lost their NFL teams. SD Sign Guy is calling for forgotten fanbases to team together, to shame the NFL for what they did to their beloved cities.

Some people think it, but SD Sign Guy does it. Good for you, bro!

If you are interested in supporting this page and reading SD Sign Guy’s passionate letter, HERE IS THE LINK.