Tonya and Sonic Take on Taqueria Revolución in San Ysidro

This Taco Tuesday Tonya and Sonic hit Taqueria Revolución in San Ysidro, literally a 15 minute walk from the Mexico border – It’s as close to authentic Mexico as you’re going to get without stepping foot on the soil.

It’s a no frills taco joint, which is fine because the tacos speak for themselves. Parking was easy, they have a l they share with a couple other businesses and they have a drive through – The drive through pretty much put us over the moon because let’s face it, convenience is life, right?

We tried the birria, carne asada, adobada and chicken adobada tacos – All were bomb, but it was the birria tacos that brought us to our knees! They were so juicy.

Tonya schooled Sonic on what’s up with the radishes at the salsa bar, so if you never know what to do with your radishes, there’s a lesson in here for you too.

Taqueria Revolución has a location in Bonita and is opening another in Barrio Logan, so if you feel the need for tacos coming on, you might be able to find one closer to you, though we heard this location is the best.

Watch the video up top and keep an eye out for our next Taco Shoppin Tuesday. AND, if you have any suggestions of where we should go next, hit us up!

@Soniconair

@ImTonyaGonzalez