Tonya and Sonic Take on Taqueria Revolución in San Ysidro

May 2, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: sonic, Taco Shoppin, Tonya, video

This Taco Tuesday Tonya and Sonic hit Taqueria Revolución in San Ysidro, literally a 15 minute walk from the Mexico border – It’s as close to authentic Mexico as you’re going to get without stepping foot on the soil.

It’s a no frills taco joint, which is fine because the tacos speak for themselves. Parking was easy, they have a l they share with a couple other businesses and they have a drive through – The drive through pretty much put us over the moon because let’s face it, convenience is life, right?

We tried the birria, carne asada, adobada and chicken adobada tacos – All were bomb, but it was the birria tacos that brought us to our knees! They were so juicy.

screen shot 2017 05 02 at 1 28 47 pm Tonya and Sonic Take on Taqueria Revolución in San Ysidro

Tonya schooled Sonic on what’s up with the radishes at the salsa bar, so if you never know what to do with your radishes, there’s a lesson in here for you too.

Taqueria Revolución has a location in Bonita and is opening another in Barrio Logan, so if you feel the need for tacos coming on, you might be able to find one closer to you, though we heard this location is the best.

Watch the video up top and keep an eye out for our next Taco Shoppin Tuesday. AND, if you have any suggestions of where we should go next, hit us up!

@Soniconair

@ImTonyaGonzalez

 

 

More from Taco Shoppin
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live