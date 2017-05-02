Vigil Planned for La Jolla Shooting Victims

May 2, 2017 12:00 PM
San Diego faith leaders are working to bring the community together after a horrific mass shooting that took place in the La Jolla area, Sunday.

A multifaith vigil is planned to take place Wednesday at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church at 4321 Eastgate Mall on 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

 

“We will pray for peace and healing in our community, and most especially for those injured physically and emotionally by this tragic incident. People of all faiths and no faith are welcome to join us,” Hannah Wilder of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego told Fox 5 News.

The shooting left two people dead (including the gunman) and six people wounded.

