[WATCH] Lady Gaga’s New Lyric Video For ‘The Cure’ Is A Wild Roller Coaster Ride

May 2, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga, The AJ Show, The Buzz, the Cure

Well good luck trying to follow along to this hypnotizing lyric video as Lady Gaga takes you on a dizzying adventure for her new jam “The Cure.”

The song in itself is absolutely fantastic and we all couldn’t be happier that this song seemingly came out of nowhere, but I just don’t know about this lyric video.I feel like the video defeats the whole purpose of a lyrical video in the first place as the whole point of the music video is to be able to follow along with every word that is being sung, not to mention have the ability to sing along with them, but that isn’t exactly possible with this video as the words keeping going round and round like a wild roller coaster ride at Six Flags.

I’m sure there is some incredibly focused person out there who can handle this lyrical video with ease, but as for me, I feel as if this video is Lady Gaga’s grand scheme to hypnotize us all in becoming Lady Gaga’s die-hard fans.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live