[WATCH] Lady Gaga’s New Lyric Video For ‘The Cure’ Is A Wild Roller Coaster Ride

Well good luck trying to follow along to this hypnotizing lyric video as Lady Gaga takes you on a dizzying adventure for her new jam “The Cure.”

The song in itself is absolutely fantastic and we all couldn’t be happier that this song seemingly came out of nowhere, but I just don’t know about this lyric video.I feel like the video defeats the whole purpose of a lyrical video in the first place as the whole point of the music video is to be able to follow along with every word that is being sung, not to mention have the ability to sing along with them, but that isn’t exactly possible with this video as the words keeping going round and round like a wild roller coaster ride at Six Flags.

I’m sure there is some incredibly focused person out there who can handle this lyrical video with ease, but as for me, I feel as if this video is Lady Gaga’s grand scheme to hypnotize us all in becoming Lady Gaga’s die-hard fans.