A Single Mother Gets Attacked By a Shark and Needs Our Help More Than Ever!

We are no strangers to the dangers of sharks and how terribly vicious they can be. They got jaws that can tear a limb completely off your body with their razor sharp teeth and insane strength.

Unfortunately, these characteristics of a shark were on full display on a recent shark attack on a single mother of three children, who was just out for a friendly swim at San Onofre state beach on April 29th 2017. The shark tore her right back leg from her glute to her knee during the attack and the doctors also say that she drowned when the shark pulled her under.

The woman’s name is Leeanne and Leeanne is now fighting for his life n Scripps Memorial Hospital and has a long road ahead of her as she still has several surgeries left to go. In an attempt to help this single mother through this devastating time, a GoFundMe page was made to raise a goal amount of $200,000 to help pay off the surgeries. Every single cent is needed to help Leeanne recover from this and get back to her 3 loving children, so if you want to make a donation then here is a link to the GoFundMe page!!!