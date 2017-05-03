ENERGY’s One Night Stand With Zedd

One Night Stand is back, and this time Energy 103.7 is bringing you Zedd! The party goes down Friday, July 28 at Omnia San Diego.

Zedd is fresh off the Coachella stage and has his sights set on San Diego.

We’re giving you an exclusive chance to win your way into One Night Stand. Enter the code below for your chance at the ultimate One Night Stand experience with Zedd at Omnia San Diego, and qualify for a meet and greet with the artist.

For more ticket and event info visit Omnia San Diego.

Omnia San Diego

454 Sixth Ave.

San Diego, CA 92101

OmniaNightclub.com