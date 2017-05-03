The Top 5 Reasons Why You and Your Ex Broke Up

We have all been through a break-up one way or another. Whether it was because the long-distance relationship wasn’t working out for the couple or the godforsaken reason of one significant other cheating on the other. Cosmopolitan recently came out with a list that states the top reasons for the inevitable break up.

Somebody Cheated The number one reason for why couples break up is also the reason that hurts the most. Nothing is worse than finding out someone you truly care about is going behind your back and it rightfully should lead to the end of the relationship.

They Just Weren’t The One There is really no point in staying in a relationship that isn’t going to last for the long haul. Some relationships are just meant for high school. People learn more and more about a person the longer they date and that person may not be the person you once thought they were and that is what it takes for you to pull the plug.

Two Completely Different Levels Some relationships consist of two people who want two completely different things. Such as one of the people in the relationship might want to take the next step in the relationship, whether it be moving in with each other or tying the knot. A lot of people get sick and tired of waiting for the other person to take that next step and go on to find somebody that will.

Fighting Too Much This seems to be a no-brainer as any relationship that is filled with too much fighting needs to be eliminated. Those are very unhealthy relationships that never lead to anywhere good. The sooner these relationships end, the better.