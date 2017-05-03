The Top Professions To Most Likely Get You That Right Swipe

Let’s face it, ever since we saw Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde, lawyers have had this insane sex appeal. Whether it is the way they are consistently dressed to the tee or their strong personalities that can dominate a conversation, there is just something about attorneys that get us going and according to the dating site, Happn, being an attorney is the sexiest profession for both men and women.

The app crunched the numbers from its 2.9 million users to determine what daters, sorted by the profession they listed on their profiles, got the most likes from dating app users.

For men, the top 5 rounded out with analysts, engineers, salesmen and doctors.

For women, their top 5 consisted of lawyers, designers, teachers, marketers, and physicians.

Happn isn’t alone on this data. Earlier this year, Bumble did their own study and found that lawyers were the number one, most desired profession by others. And, on a recent list of most right-swiped jobs, Tinder attorneys had a decent showing as well, landing a spot in the top 15 for men (pilot was No. 1). However, attorneys didn’t make an appearance in the most right-swiped jobs for women (physical therapist took the No. 1 spot there).