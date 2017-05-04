Firefighters Rescue Riders Stuck on Frontier City Rollercoaster

May 4, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: news, oklahoma, Roller coaster

Theme parks promise thrills in the form of looping track and stomach clenching drops but, for the most part, riders feel confident their ride won’t end with firefighters in real-life rescue situations.

For 16 passengers aboard the Silver Bullet rollercoaster at the Frontier City them park in Oklahoma City, they got the ride PLUS the bonus features: Mechanical malfunction and official rescue.

The ride became stuck around 11:30 a.m. May 4. on the curve of the catwalk. Park personnel were able to rescue eight of the passengers, but the other eight that had passed the catwalk had to wait for firefighters to arrive with harnesses.

It’s not the first time the ride has malfunctioned, 9 News claims there have been at least incidents since 2008.

 

 

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live