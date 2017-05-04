How To Properly Celebrate “May The Fourth” In San Diego

May The Fourth is upon us and it is time to fulfill our destiny by celebrating this day in the galaxy in proper Star Wars fashion.

For The Padawans:

“Star Wars Party” at Barnes and Noble in Mira Mesa

This event begins at 7:00pm and it is a fun filled night of Star Wars inspired games, trivia and a costume contest.

“Star Wars The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display” at Legoland in Carlsbad

See the very impressive 16-foot long Finalizer model made out of 350,000 LEGO bricks, the six new brick-built Miniland scenes from The Force Awakens, New The Force Awakens Minilanders including Rey, BB-8, Poe, Finn and more!

“Blast off to the ‘be the astronaut’ exhibit” at San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park

Be the Astronaut is a fun, interactive adventure where you are in control as you launch a rocket, pilot a spaceship, and drive a rover in space! Discover the solar system first hand with the help of virtual astronauts, and land on multiple worlds, including the moon, Mars, Jupiter and asteroids.

For Jedi Masters:

“May the Fourth Beer w/ You: Star Wars Trivia Battle” at The Ugly Dog Pub in Rolando

May the Fourth Beer with You is their annual STAR WARS party to drink well crafted beer and showcase thei unconditional love of THE FORCE. They will have wonderful discounts on LIGHT and DARK craft beer.

“The Shout! House Strikes Back” party at The Shout! House in Gaslamp Quarter

NO COVER with Star Wars Attire, College or Military ID

$5 Yoda Soda

$5 Tattooine Sunset

$3 Chews Brew

$2 Carbonite Jell-O Shots

$5 Death Star balls

“Let the Wookiee Win: A Star Wars Quiz!” at At Ease at Barrel Harbor in Miramar

Are you one with the force? Is the force one with you? Then join go to Ease at Barrel Harbor in Miramar on May 4th, as Geeks Who Drink returns to a galaxy far, far away for their third iteration of Let the Wookiee Win: A Star Wars Quiz.