Linkin Park and Blink-182 Announce Co-Headline Shows with Funny Video

May 4, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: blink-182, linkin park

By Abby Hassler

Do first dates make you nervous? In a new Funny Or Die video, a couple brings along Blink 182 and Linkin Park to help break the ice.

The two bands guide the couple through all the awkward ins and outs of a first date, giving them valuable advice like, “don’t be sorry, be certain” and if you’re an aspiring artist, don’t draw her a butt.

The video promotes the two upcoming shows the bands will co-headline this summer with featured guests Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly.

Pre-sale for verified fans begins May 9, while general ticket sales begins May 12.

7/28 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field, featuring special guests Wu-Tang Clan & Machine Gun Kelly
7/30 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark, featuring special guest Machine Gun Kelly

Check out the post and hilarious video below.

