Miley Cyrus Talks Quitting Drugs, Politics & New Music

By Annie Reuter

Miley Cyrus is gearing up to release a new single, “Malibu,” on May 11 and to promote the release the singer has broken her self-imposed media blackout.

Related: Miley Cyrus Plays New Character in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2’

In a lengthy new interview with Billboard, Cyrus recalls writing “Malibu,” a love song about fiance Liam Hemsworth, while taking an Uber ride to The Voice. Writer John Norris describes the song as “gimmick-free pop-rock, unlike anything she has recorded before.”

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?'” she said of the song.

The record continues to push Cyrus’ sound and is described as “more singer-songwriter-y” but she promised it’s nowhere near Ed Sheeran or John Mayer.

“This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I’ve ever heard,” said her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. “For her, this is honest.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus said her record is giving the world a hug and saying, “Hey, look. We’re good — I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

“My record is political, but the sound bite doesn’t stop there. Because you can write something beautiful and you know E! News will ruin our lives and say, ‘This is a political record.’ Because then I’m the Dixie Chicks and I’m getting my album smashed in the streets, and that’s not what I want,” she explained. “I want to talk to people in a compassionate, understanding way — which people aren’t doing.”

During the interview, Cyrus admitted that she hadn’t smoked weed in three weeks — the longest she’s gone without it.

“I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now!,” she insisted. “That was just something that I wanted to do.”

Cyrus’ forthcoming sixth studio album is due out later this year.