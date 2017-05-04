[PHOTO] Ariel Winter And All Her Curves Steal The Show During Modern Family Red Carpet Event

I'll be the one at brunch in the gold cutout minidress 💁🏻#arielwinter A post shared by PeopleStyle (@people_style) on May 4, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Ariel Winter is dead set on being the complete opposite of the character she portrays on Modern Family seemingly every time she takes a picture. Whether it is showing off her lovely girls or revealing as much leg as possible, Ariel is always down to show some skin after spending her entire Hollywood career playing a character who dresses as conservative as possible.

Ms. Winter’s ability to showcase her tremendous body was once again on full display during Ariel a screening of Modern Family‘s season eight finale at the Wolf Theatre in Pasadena, California on Wednesday along with the rest of her castmates. The middle child for the Dunphys stole the spotlight in the picture as every single one of her curves was revealed, while the rest of the cast was dressed pretty conservative.

Now it’s time to count down the seconds until the next super-revealing Ariel Winter picture.