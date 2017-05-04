Ariel Winter’s Curves Steal The ‘Modern Family’ Red Carpet

May 4, 2017 9:45 AM
Ariel Winter seems dead set on projecting the complete opposite of her Modern Family character. Whether it’s a plunging neckline or revealing as much leg as possible, Ariel is always down to show some skin.

I'll be the one at brunch in the gold cutout minidress 💁🏻#arielwinter

A post shared by PeopleStyle (@people_style) on

Ms. Winter’s put her curvacious body on display, once again during a screening of Modern Family‘s season eight finale at the Wolf Theatre in Pasadena, California. Standing with her cast-mates, the Dunphy’s middle child stole the spotlight in a short, gold, cut-away dress that left little to the imagination – We’re not complaining!

Now it’s time to count down the seconds until the next super-revealing Ariel Winter picture.

