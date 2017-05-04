[WATCH] Jay Pharoah Busts Out Perfectly Hilarious Impressions

There really is nothing quite like a Jay Pharoah impression….well, unless you are the person he is imitating.

The SNL superstar has the ability to completely transform his voice and his body language into a specific character and it truly is unbelievable. In this hilarious video, Jay goes starts off by impersonating the former President, Barack Obama, on how Barack reacted to Trump entering office. He then goes on to perfectly imitate a bunch of celebrities, such as Kevin Hart getting rejected to ride a roller coaster because of his height and Chris Rock winning the lottery.

Jay Pharoah is the man!