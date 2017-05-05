Einstein Bros. Creates Ultimate Breakfast Bagel

Einstein Bros. is taking killing two birds with one stone to a delicious level as they have just created the ultimate breakfast bagel.

What Einsteins did is put together their two most famous items on the menu you and combine them into a scrumptious treat with a caffeinated bagel called the Espresso Buzz Bagel, which is loaded with 32mg of caffeine — about a third of the amount that’s in a standard cup of coffee. The bagel has 13 grams of protein and the caffeine is naturally sourced from both espresso and coffee-cherry flour. Einstein Bros is also offering a breakfast sandwich version of the Espresso Buzz Bagel loaded with bacon and eggs.

The Espresso Buzz Bagel is part of Einstein Bros’s new line of Boosted Bagels. The caffeine bagel is one of three options available right now. The others include the sweet, oat-topped Cherry Chia Bagel and the Savory Parm Bagel.