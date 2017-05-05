Hillcrest: Battle of the Hoods Party at Brazen BBQ

The AJ Show will be celebrating with Hillcrest because they won this past month’s Battle of the Hoods!

We want EVERYONE to join us on FRIDAY, May 3rd at Brazen BBQ!

Address: 441 Washington Street| San Diego, CA 92103

Time: 12pm-2pm!!

Stop by and get your grub on with AJ and Tonya from The AJ Show. We’ll be putting the smackdown to some Brazen BBQ tacos in Hillcrest after the neighborhood’s epic Battle of the Hoods win. We’ll have complimentary BBQ tacos and a ton of prizes to give away – including concert tickets and passes to One Night Stand with Zedd at Omnia San Diego.

Brazen BBQ has several parking options within one block of the restaurant: Directly across the street at Hillcrest Village, The Union Bank Building lot on 5th, and the building on the corner of 5th and university (SDCCU) lot.