Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ Gets Stripped Down in Lydia Loveless’ Cover

By Abby Hassler

Lydia Loveless has stripped away the electronic, poppy exterior of Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” in her new cover, getting to the raw sadness that lies beneath the surface of this hit tune.

“I realized it’s a beautiful song, but as with a lot of pop songs, the production overrides the melody and … well, it’s Justin Bieber,” Loveless wrote to NPR in an email.

Related: DJ Khaled’s New Video Features Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper & Quavo

“I was walking through the park in some city on tour a while ago and listening to it and thinking about covering it at the show that night,” Loveless explained. ” And when I sat down to learn it, I just felt really moved singing it. I went into the studio with [guitarist] Todd [May], and he played this really pretty reverb part over it, and it was just simple and somber to me. People keep asking me what I hear in it. I guess there’s nothing like a breakup to make you lean on a tight pop song.”

Download her “Sorry” cover and B-side “Desire” via Bloodshot Records.

Listen to Loveless’ cover and Bieber’s original version below.