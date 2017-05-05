[WATCH] Kristen Bell Helps Pull Off Frozen Promposal

May 5, 2017 7:55 AM
What could be more magical than renting a Disney princess out for your promposal? This kind of ask will set you on legend status!

Kristen Bell guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night and she took the opportunity to surprise a couple audience members. She offered up some Frozen-themed prizes (Bell voiced the character in the Disney cartoon) But in reality, her master plan was much different.

Bell was actually trying to help a high school student named Michael ask his friend Sara to prom. The resulting promposal is unbelievable!

There isn’t anything that is Frozen-themed that isn’t absolutely spectacular!

