Lil Yachty Releases Music Video for ‘Bring it Back’

By Robyn Collins

Lil Yachty just dropped a music video for “Bring it Back,” the third single off of his debut album.

The clip features a classic movie prom scene. Yachty, dressed in a green polyester tuxedo, is the lonely boy at the dance, and he’s singing about wanting his girl to come back to him.

It clearly works, because he ultimately drives her home in a Back to the Future-esque Delorean.

The rapper’s next album, Teenage Emotions, is due out later this month. The 19-year-old rapper has already released the album tracks “Harley,” and “Peek A Book” feat. Migos.

Watch “Bring it Back” here: