The Ultimate Ranking Of The Best Mall Food Court Restaurants

Going to the mall is an adventure in itself and just like every adventure, food is extremely essential for a productive trip. A Mall Food Court is where the food magic happens and here is the top 5 list of food court food chains.

5. Cinnabon

When you discover Cinnabon are not far from the house now…😳🙄😍 #iate2 #dangerous #summerbodycommencing #cinnabon #extraicing #extragymnow #ididntevenfeelguilty A post shared by Natasha Biamonti (@natashaxblondie) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

You knew Cinnabon was going to find its way onto the list, the only question was where. The pure smell of their famous cinnamon rolls is enough to distract you from your shopping trip to make a quick pit-stop to try their deliciously gooey goodness.

4. Dippin’ Dots

So happy to find dippin dots 🙏🏼 #childhood #nostalgia A post shared by Melody Liang (@oneinamomo) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

The ice cream of the future makes a appearance in the top 5 and why wouldn’t it? A delicious dessert treat that couldn’t be more perfect to eat on the go as you shop around the mall. Dippin’ Dots were made for the mall.

3. Sbarro

Come to papa #pizza #delicious #sbarro A post shared by Luis Rosales (@luicaster11) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

No food list is complete without an appearance from a pizza joint and what better place to represent pizza on our Mall Food Chain Top 5 than Sbarro. A true pizza classic that is always down to serve a tasty slice.

2. Auntie Anne’s Pretzel’s

An Auntie Amne’s Pretzel is what a mall adventure is all about. A perfect snack to much on while you shop around and not to mention, the deliciousness of an Auntie Anne pretzel is about as real as it gets!

Panda Express

🍤 #pandaexpress A post shared by Kiki (@baekmybyuns) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

And of course, the honor of being dubbed the king of the food court is none other than Panda Express. Panda has evolved into a successful franchise that isn’t limited to just malls behind their one-of-a-kind orange chicken. Panda undoubtedly deserves the number one spot!