Top Places To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo Around San Diego

Fiesta Cinco de Mayo in Old Town

Fiesta Cinco de Mayo is a three day event in Old Town. Friday kicks it all off with happy hour specials lasting well into the night, while Saturday and Sunday pick up with live music, dancing, wrestling, and historic Cinco de Mayo activities.

Beer Train Trolley Tour in San Diego

San Diego Beer, Wine, and Spirits tours will host visits to four breweries in downtown San Diego in a safe, convenient trolley tour. You can even get off at Old Town and continue the celebration.

Annual Cinco de Mayo trail run (May 6) at Lake Poway

For those of you that like to be adventurous during the holidays and celebrate in a way that doesn’t involve getting drunk off Tecate then the Cinco De Mayo trail run at Lake Poway is perfect for you! Lake Poway will host a 5K, 10K, and kids run event on Saturday through the lake’s trail system.

Cinco de Mayo Party Cruise on Mission Bay

The William D. Evans sternwheeler will journey through Mission Bay with a live DJ, drink specials, and views of the bay.

Cinco de Mayo at The Lot at Liberty Station

The Lot will be the place to be for Cinco de Mayo festivities as they will be having a taco buffet and live mariachi music.