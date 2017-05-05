[WATCH] Kristen Bell Helps Guy Get Prom Date In The Most Perfectly “Frozen” Way

May 5, 2017 7:55 AM
Filed Under: frozen, Jimmy Kimmel, kristen bell, The AJ Show, The Buzz

There aren’t many things more magical than a Disney Princess and to be able to rent one out for a promposal is about as legendary as it gets!

As Kristen Bell took over hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, she announced that she wanted to give a surprise to a couple audience members with a chance to win some Frozen-themed prizes. But in reality, her master plan was much different. Kristen was actually just trying to help a high school student named Michael ask his friend Sara to prom and the resulting promposal is unbelievable!

There isn’t anything that is Frozen-themed that isn’t absolutely spectacular!

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live