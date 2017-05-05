[WATCH] Kristen Bell Helps Guy Get Prom Date In The Most Perfectly “Frozen” Way

There aren’t many things more magical than a Disney Princess and to be able to rent one out for a promposal is about as legendary as it gets!

As Kristen Bell took over hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, she announced that she wanted to give a surprise to a couple audience members with a chance to win some Frozen-themed prizes. But in reality, her master plan was much different. Kristen was actually just trying to help a high school student named Michael ask his friend Sara to prom and the resulting promposal is unbelievable!

There isn’t anything that is Frozen-themed that isn’t absolutely spectacular!