Big Sean Saves the Day in ‘Jump Out the Window’ Video

By Annie Reuter

Big Sean finds himself trapped in a video game in his new music video for “Jump Out the Window.” The clip begins with the rapper visiting the home of his love interest when things get weird. Her door is unlocked so he walks in to find her inside a Super Nintendo-like video game. Picking up the remote in hopes to save her, Big Sean then finds himself transported into the television.

Related: Big Sean Drops Powerful ‘Light’ Video

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, Big Sean is battling an evil abductor in hopes to save his girl. He soon finds himself in a decrepit castle where the walls are caving in on him and the floor is crumbling beneath him. All the while, his girl and her abductor are a few steps ahead as he tries to catch up and save the day while dodging obstacles thrown his way. Watch things unfold in the trippy video below.

“Jump Out the Window” follows the release of Big Sean’s previous video for “Light.” Both tracks are off his latest album, I Decided.