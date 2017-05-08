Harry Styles Soars in ‘Sign of the Times’ Video

By Hayden Wright

The final countdown until Harry Styles’ debut solo album has begun—Harry Styles drops Friday and spring has brought a steady stream of promotional material. This morning, Harry released the video for “Sign of the Times,” his album’s lead single. In the clip, Styles is beautifully photographed in the rugged landscape of Scotland’s Isle of Skye.

In an impressive feat of special effects, Harry levitates above the ground and begins to fly above geological formations, bodies of water, rolling hills and a massive waterfall. It’s like the former One Direction star has been transformed into a drone, capable of soaring in any and all directions.

If Harry Styles, the British countryside, tasteful menswear and casual surrealism are your cup of tea, this video is for you. At least, it’s an appetizer until Friday. Watch the video for “Sign of the Times” below.