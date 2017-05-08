San Diego Reader Tacotopia, Sat. 5/13!

Are you ready for the ultimate taco taste test? Join ENERGY 103.7 atReader Tacotopia at Golden Hill Park on May 13, 2017. We’ll have a ton prizes including movie tickets to see SNATCHED starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn!

Enjoy tacos from 50 taco vendors from San Diego, LA and TJ and help decide who will win the Best Taco at Tacotopia 2017! The music, drinks, San Diego sun and tacos makes this the most popular event every year. The event is expected to sell out so get your tickets today at SanDiegoReaderEvents.com/Tacotopia-2017.

General Admission (21+ ONLY): Valid from 1pm-4pm and includes tacos from all vendors (while supplies last). Discounted pre-sale tickets available for a limited time. These tickets are likely to sell out. Does not include drink tickets!

VIP Ticket (21+ ONLY): Valid from 12pm-4pm (early admittance). Includes 2 drink tickets and tacos from all vendors (while supplies last).