Shop & Savor at Grossmont Center, Sat. 5/20!

May 8, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Event, food tasting, Grossmont Center, Shop & Savor

Join ENERGY 103.7 at Grossmont Center for a free food tasting event, Shop & Savor, on Saturday, May 20th from 4PM to 6PM. Enjoy a bite to eat at over 20 restaurants, eateries or food court favorites (while supplies last). Try out Casa de Pico, Wetzels Pretzels, Starbucks, Momentos, Hooleys, Rubios and more. Plus, pick up whatever you need at over 100 stores. Grab your family to make a night out of it and sample signature selections for free. Plus, fill out your tasting card for a chance to win great prizes! Come early and bring your appetite! Check out GrossmontCenter.com for more details.

