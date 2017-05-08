[WATCH] Brand New Epic Wonder Woman Trailer

May 8, 2017 7:19 AM
These Wonder Woman trailers just continue to get better and better with the last official trailer for the movie being the most badass of them all!

By now, we all understand that Wonder Woman kicks some serious ass, saves the world from danger and does it all while being beautiful. The final trailer, which was shown during last night’s MTV Movie Awards, follows Gal Gadot’s Diana as she crosses over from the land of Themyscira to our world, retrieving her iconic whip and shield along the way.

Is it June 2 yet? That’s when Wonder Woman will finally make her long overdue big screen debut.

