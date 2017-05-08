[WATCH] Chrissy Teagan and John Legend Heroically Pull off Spider-Man Kiss

There are two epic kisses that come to mind when I think of my childhood. There was that one time in the The Notebook when Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams ran into each other’s arms in the pouring rain and then there is Chrissy Teagan’s favorite, which is the upside-down Spider-Man kiss that Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst made famous in the 2002 film.

On the latest episode of Lip Sync battle, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” stars Zendaya and Tom Holland battled it out, which gave Chrissy Teagan the perfect opportunity to pull off a kiss she has always dreamed of with the man of her dreams.

Chrissy surprised the show by coming from the ceiling in Spider-Man fashion, dressed as the superhero to express to LL Cool J she wanted to “live out my biggest fantasy.” That is when John Legend seemingly came out of nowhere and smooched his lovely wife in the perfect rendition of the Spider-Man kiss.