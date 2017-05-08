[WATCH] The BRAND NEW ‘IT’ Trailer Has Finally Been Released

Don’t turn off the lights during this brand new clip of "IT" from the #MTVAwards airing right now! pic.twitter.com/2rTf7HcATO — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

Following its record-breaking first trailer, a second teaser for the horror film ‘IT’ debuted Sunday during the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The first trailer garnered 197 million views globally in its first 24 hours, breaking “The Fate of the Furious’” record (139 million views) for the most-watched trailer online in a single day.

Much like the first trailer, It doesn’t go out of its way to try to terrify you with cheap jump scares. Instead, they let suspense do the work as the audience anticipates something horrible happening.

If you weren’t afraid of sewers before watching the almost two-minute clip, you definitely might be after.