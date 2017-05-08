Win SNATCHED Movie Tickets at Reader Tacotopia!

Join ENERGY 103.7 at Reader Tacotopia for your chance to win movie tickets to see the new comedy adventure SNATCHED starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. In Theaters May 12th.

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter – in unpredictable, hilarious fashion – is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.