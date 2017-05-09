Harry Styles Sent Pizza to Camped-Out Fans

By Hayden Wright

When there’s a really huge act performing at NBC’s Today, long lines twist through Midtown to Rockefeller Center, sometimes overnight. Harry Styles fans came from far and wide to watch him perform on the morning news program, bringing along blankets and other sleepover accoutrements. Harry got wind of their dedication and sent them pizza on the street.

Related: Harry Styles Soars in ‘Sign of the Times’ Video

The gesture got weatherman Al Roker’s seal of approval.

“Harry and the group that he had been with [One Direction]—those guys are just terrific young men, and they continue to be,” he said. Roker also compared Harry to a “young Mick Jagger.”

Styles performed “Sign of the Times,” debuted the new song “Carolina” on the show and took selfies with a family of fans who drove all the way from Michigan to see him live. His debut solo album drops this Friday.

That’s what’s going on with Harry Styles; here’s what’s happening in your neck of the woods. Watch the video here:

Watch clips from Harry’s premiere of “Carolina” here: