Milk’s Favorite Cookie Needs The People’s Help

May 9, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Oreo, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Let’s be real, Oreo isn’t just milk’s favorite cookie, it is also the people’s favorite cookie and Oreo is reaching out to those very people to help take the Oreo to the next level.

Oreo has released a statement saying that they will reward somebody a $500,000 prize for creating the perfectly one-of-a-kind Oreo. They are looking for a creative cookie that is loaded with deliciousness, the same type of deliciousness that the original Oreo has been consistently delivering since March 6, 1912; 105 years ago.

People already can’t wait to get started as people have already started fixing up their own unique ideas, with some coming from completely out of left field.

