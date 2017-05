Harry Styles is certainly getting used to his new solo act as Mr. Styles was the headliner of the Tuesday, May 9 live concert at Rockefeller Plaza of NBC’s The Today Show and KILLED IT!!

At The Today Show this morning, Harry performed, before a massive crowd braving rather chilly temperatures in NYC, a three-song mini-concert. which included ‘Ever Since New York’ (first debuted at SNL last month), lead single ‘Sign of the Times’, and the main performance was ‘Carolina’ (WORLD DEBUT).