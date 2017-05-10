ABC Wants Kelly Clarkson To Judge ‘American Idol’ Revival

May 10, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: American Idol

ABC has officially confirmed that it will reboot American Idol starting next season. The first big rumor is that Ryan Seacrest is going to be coming back to his old role as the host for the show, but now we have an even bigger rumor regarding who is going to be one of the judges.

The big rumor right now is that they’re bringing Season 1 winner, Kelly Clarkson, back as a judge. Her team is saying she is VERY interested and they are already clearing her schedule!

Big moves are coming for American Idol!

Listen Live