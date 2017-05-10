Bow Wow’s Mistake Inspires #BowWowChallenge

By Abby Hassler

Bow Wow recently learned the hard way that you can’t outsmart internet trolls. The rapper was caught “fake flexing” yesterday (May 9) when he posted an image of a private jet on social media.

The rapper captioned his image, writing, “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv”

After seeing the post, a fan spotted the rapper allegedly flying commercial instead and posted a side-by-side photo of the encounter, with the caption, “So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on Instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to NY today.”

Apparently, the photo also isn’t even his, as Variety reports a reverse search on the image the rapper used shows the photo actually belongs to MIA VIP Transportation from Florida.

Ruthless social media users are now roasting Bow Wow online, creating the #BowWowChallenge, which encourages people to post juxtapose photos of themselves.

