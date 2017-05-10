Conrad Hilton Jr. Makes Bail After Scary Stalking of Ex-Girlfriend

Conrad Hilton Jr., younger brother of Paris Hilton, appeared in court today, May 10, on charges of grand theft auto and for violating a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend Hunter Salomon.

The arraignment -which was originally set for Tuesday, but was postponed after Conrad refused to leave his cell- went down in truly manic fashion. The 23-year old hotel heir spent time during the proceedings mouthing “So F**cking Gay” to a court photographer while the judge read the conditions of his bail, which include mandated check in to Menninger psychiatric hospital in Houston for evaluation.

When the judge asked him to take the proceedings seriously, Conrad replied, “I will never your honor. I am sorry to the court and the entire state for disrespecting the court. I do not have sex with hookers. I’m sorry,” The Daily Mail reports.

Previously, Conrad had accused the officers who arrested him of groping him while screaming “I’m Conrad motherf**king Hilton, don’t you forget it.” Entitled much?

Conrad was released into his dad’s custody on $90,000 bail, a drop in the bucket of Hilton wealth, no doubt.

Neither Hilton sisters, Nicky or Paris, were in attendance for the court soiree.

While his courtroom shenanigans were cringeworthy, it’s the reason for his arrest that is truly troubling. The charges leveed against him include a felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent. The car in question is a Bentley belonging to professional poker player Rick Solomon, father of Conrad’s ex-girlfriend Hunter Solomon who had previously taken a restraining order out against Conrad Hilton.

Fun fact: Rick Solomon is the man who dated, made and released the infamous sex tape starring Conrad’s sister, Paris Hilton.

In addition to the car theft, Hilton is charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic relations restraining order (against Rick Solomon’s daughter and Conrad’s ex-girlfriend, Hunter Solomon, confusing, we know)

In a video, shot April 20th, and obtained by The Daily Mail Conrad Addresses Rick, saying, “I want Hunter, please teach me to be the guy that she deserves.”

He goes on to call the Solomon family “not porn stars, but magicians” and begs Rick to teach him… how to be a magician, we assume. Disturbing.

You can watch it here.

Whatever the case, Conrad’s unhealthy infatuation with Hunter Solomon is real, and according to TMZ, the poor girl has been on lockdown at her mom E.G. Daily’s house for months, with 24-hour security and even guards living in the home. TMZ reports that there are even two Rottweilers who patrol the grounds, since Conrad took to the dark side.

The increasingly erratic behavior has obviously tipped Conrad Jr. past the point of eccentric, entitled heir and into something much darker.