Are Drake & 40 Making More Music Together?

By Abby Hassler

Is Drake making new music with his longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib? Some pundits started predicting that’s the case, after the rapper posted an image on social media earlier today (May 10) with the caption, “Visited 40 today.”

In the photo, Drizzy is lounging on a comfy couch beneath three keyboards. Could this be 40’s studio? If so, there is a solid chance that the duo might be putting out some hot new tunes in the near future.

The post itself doesn’t offer any details in regards to new music, but Drake’s a prolific guy so fans will probably know whether or not he’s in music mode very soon.

