[LISTEN] Kid Smarts With Gunnar!

Each week we team an AJ Show listener with a kid to play “Kid Smarts.” The game is pretty simple – We ask our kid players a series of questions and then our listener has to decide whether or not their kid counterpart will know the answers. If our listener guesses right, they win a prize.

This week our kid contestant was Gunnar! This boy KNOWS his music, he really does! So find out if he’ll know the answers to all of Tonya’s questions in this week’s edition of Kid Smarts, including a question about The Chainsmokers! Listen below!