[LISTEN] Kid Smarts With Gunnar!

May 10, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Gunnar, Kid Quiz, Kid Smarts, The AJ Show, Tonya

Each week we team an AJ Show listener with a kid to play “Kid Smarts.” The game is pretty simple – We ask our kid players a series of questions and then our listener has to decide whether or not their kid counterpart will know the answers. If our listener guesses right, they win a prize.

This week our kid contestant was Gunnar! This boy KNOWS his music, he really does! So find out if he’ll know the answers to all of Tonya’s questions in this week’s edition of Kid Smarts, including a question about The Chainsmokers! Listen below!

 

 

 

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live