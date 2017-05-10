Logic’s New Song Sends Important Message

May 10, 2017 9:24 AM
Logic collaborates with Alessia Cara to create a moving song, in which Logic promotes suicide awareness.

On “1-800-273-8255”, Logic shows that suicide is never the answer to anyone’s problems. He wants people to know that there is always help available, like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, whose phone number is the title of this song. In fact, the song was released in partnership with the NSPL.

Suicide has been a trendy subject as of late with the Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’ going a long way in bringing awareness as well.

