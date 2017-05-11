BRAND NEW Miley Cyrus Song ‘Malibu’

Miley Cyrus dropped her new single “Malibu” and the music video today. It’s a love song about her on-again beau, Liam Hemsworth.

“They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam,” Cyrus said of the reason she wrote the single about him. “So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?” Cyrus told Billboard magazine last week.

The song was set to be released tomorrow, May 11, but was leaked online earlier today.

Miley is set to preform the single at the Billboard Music Awards next week.