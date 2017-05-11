Nicole Kidman Spits out Giada’s Pizza on ‘Ellen’

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis did not find a fan in fellow Ellen guest, Nicole Kidman.

The two took to “The Ellen Degeneres Show” kitchen for an awkward cooking segment – The “Everyday Italian” chef attempted to teach Ellen and Kidman how to make arancini and focaccia.

Kidman admitted she gets anxiety in the kitchen, and that she’s a terrible chef.

“Oh my God, the woman who can’t cook made the perfect ball,” Giada teased, as the trio buckled down to make rice balls.

Of the three, Ellen was probably the most hopeless on the cooking front, but the awkward chemistry between Giada and Kidman overwhelmed.

At the end of the segment Kidman spits out Giada’s fennel and clementine pizza, even Ellen had a hard time getting it down.

“It’s a little tough,” Kidman says, as she bears down on the food in her mouth, “I know you’re not meant to criticize, but it’s a little tough.”

Giada, laughing, said that pizza had been sitting on the counter for five hours, and that’s why it was so tough and why she hates doing things like these.

Kidman was on the show to promote her upcoming season of Big Little Lies. Giada has a new season of Food Network Star in the works.